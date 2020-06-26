Pflugerville closes Lake Pflugerville in accordance with Gov. Abbott order

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order signed Friday, the City of Pflugerville will close Lake Pflugerville.

The city says it is closing all amenities, with exception to the trail and parking on the south and west sides, which is for trail use only.

The closures included the north parking lot, open spaces, playscape, kayak rentals, boat ramp, piers, pavilion and the beach.

The city asks for visitors using the trail to continue practicing social distancing and to properly dispose of all trash.

Portable restrooms and hand sanitizing stations will still be available.

More information can be found on the city’s website.