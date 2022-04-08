AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas started a big series with a conference rival with a victory in front of a packed house at UFCU Disch-Falk Field Friday night. No. 7 Texas defeated No. 23 TCU 2-0 in the series opener.

The Longhorns ace of the rotation, Pete Hansen, delivered one of the best performances of his career against the Horned Frogs.

Hansen struck out 12 batters, only giving up two hits in his first career shutout.

Texas didn’t produce any offensive highlights, scoring two runs on a fielder’s choice and a groundout respectively.

However, it got the job done, especially with Hansen’s stellar performance on the mound.

With the win, Hansen improved to 6-0 as a starter this season.

The Longhorns will face TCU for the second game of the three game series tomorrow evening, first pitch is set for 5pm at UFCU-Disch Falk Field.