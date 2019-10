JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to the scene of a water rescue for a person who has not surfaced after falling off a boat on Lake Travis Monday night.

According to ATCEMS, fire rescue boats are searching and STARFlight is assisting from above.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue reports the incident is near the Emerald Point Marina in Devil’s Cove.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.