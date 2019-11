WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said a person died in a single vehicle crash late Friday night.

The sheriff’s office responded to the incident at the 5900 block of FM 112 outside of Taylor around 9:40 p.m.

WCSO tweeted early Saturday morning the crash had resulted in the death of a person who WCSO said was ejected from the car.

The roadway was temporarily closed but is now reopened. WCSO and DPS have cleared the scene.