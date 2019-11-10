Person in custody after threatening Snapchat post targeting high school in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A person is in custody after he made a social media threat towards Westwood High School in Round Rock, according to the school.

In a letter to parents sent on Sunday, Principal Mario Acosta assured families that there is “no ongoing threat” to students or staff.

The threat was made on Snapchat late Saturday night by a person who is not a current student at Westwood, the ISD said.

Acosta wrote: “Overnight we were made aware of a threatening post on social media. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Police Department, Round Rock ISD, and Westwood High School administrators took immediate action to ensure that the issue was addressed.”

He added: “I would like to thank all of the students, parents, and staff members who reported this incident. The incident highlights the importance of reporting anything that is a potential danger to campus administration or law enforcement immediately.

“It takes a collective effort to keep our campus environment as safe as possible. We continue to encourage students, parents, and staff to report anything suspicious.”



Police have arrested the person who made the threat on charges of making a terroristic threat. He will be sent to Juvenile Justice Detention Center, Round Rock ISD said.