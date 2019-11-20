Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while crossing road in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in south Austin on Nov. 6 died from his injuries a week later, police said.

Armando Casares, 34, was taken to St David’s South Austin Hospital following the crash on West William Cannon Drive, but he died on Nov. 13.

APD said that officers’ preliminary investigation suggests Casares was attempting to run across the roadway at 9:40 p.m. He was not in a crosswalk and was attempting to cross mid-block over six lanes of traffic, police said.

Casares was hit by a white Lexus RX that was travelling in the middle lane.

The driver of the car stopped after the crash and is cooperating with the police investigation. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

Anyone with information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512 974-5576.