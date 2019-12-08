No. 2 Ohio State to play No. 3 Clemson in Fiesta Bowl

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — Ohio State’s bid for a national championship will go through the desert.

The No. 2 ranked Buckeyes will face No. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:

No. 1 Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. OSU is in, it’s just a matter of ranking.

No. 2 LSU

The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship and made a playoff appearance a certainty with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.

No. 3 Clemson

Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.

No. 4 Georgia

The Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC title game by LSU Saturday in a big way.

No. 5 Utah

The Utes fell to the Oregon Ducks 37-15 Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No. 6 Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title. Saturday’s win gives Oklahoma a good shot of making the playoff.

No. 7 Baylor

The Baylor Bears lost to Oklahoma in overtime, dashing their playoff hopes.