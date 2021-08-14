Passenger missing from fiery north Travis County crash, search underway

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The passenger in a crash in north Travis County is missing after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

According to Travis County ESD 1, crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning in the 27000 block of FM 1431 near north Lake Travis. There, crews found a truck had hit a guardrail, went airborne, rolled over and then caught fire.

TCESD 1 says the driver was ejected and that another passenger has not been located. Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Starflight are helping to look for the missing person.

Meanwhile, the driver was flown to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated by Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss