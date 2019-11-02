Out of the Darkness walk helps raise funds for suicide prevention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People came together from all over Austin and Texas Saturday morning to raise awareness and funds for suicide research and prevention at the 2019 Out of the Darkness Austin Walk.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the walk at the Texas State Capitol. AFSP is the nation’s largest non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention and bringing those affected by it together.

On average, one Texan dies by suicide every two hours. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in Texas and the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 34.

In total, 47,173 Americans died by suicide in 2017.

Photo by Frank Martinez

Last year the Austin walk brought together 1,500 walkers and raised more than $150,000 for suicide prevention.

This year there were over 1,700 participants and almost $190,000 raised. Funds raised by the walk go towards helping AFSP invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

There is still time to donate and help AFSP reach their goal of $200,000.