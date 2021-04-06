One-of-a-kind mini-golf course, WWII museum now open in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A memorial in Buda is honoring veterans present and past — with a twist.

A one-of-a-kind mini-golf course, Memorial Miniature Golf and WWII Museum, is now open.

The owners said it’s the first, and only, WWII-themed mini golf course with a museum in the state.

“Each hole will meet Texas education guidelines for social studies and geography,” its founders said. “[It’s] a fun place for families to honor veterans past and present.”

