(KXAN) — “My story really starts with my son Yori.” Chezik Tsunoda’s story is one of heartache and determination to change child drownings.

In 2018, her 3-year-old son Yori drowned at a friend’s backyard swimming pool in Seattle.

“From that moment, I have just understood that this is something that should not happen to anyone else’s family,” said Tsunoda. “I’ve kind of been on a mission honestly to prevent other families from experiencing drowning.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is a leading cause of injury and death in children.

After Yori’s death, Tsunoda created a non-profit called ‘No More Under.’

Her life-long mission is drowning prevention.

“We’re specifically focused on equity and aquatics,” said Tsunoda.

A recent report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found stark racial disparities in children drowning.

“Out of the 62% of children that drowned and race was actually known, about 21% were African American children,” said CPSC spokesperson Nikki Fleming.

Another advocacy group found 45% of Hispanic children and 64% of African American children have limited or no ability to swim and African American children five and a half times more likely to drown in a swimming pool than their Caucasian counterparts.

“With my organization No More Under, we get children swimming. You’re 88% less likely to drown if you have swim skills. I’m really determined to help in particular, under-resourced families get their children’s swimming,” said Tusnoda.

Her pain has led to change.

With the passing of Yori’s Law in Washington to help close the equity gap in swim lessons for children and her film Drowning in Silence documenting her search for answers.

“I discuss with other families that have had this experience. In addition to talking to leaders, pediatricians, we need to really change and shift our perspectives in this space. I’ve, I’m just doing all that I can to make sure that no one else has to have this experience,” said Tusnoda.

Her journey has been one of agony having to relive the pain of telling Yori’s story, but one eventually, of healing.

“It is one of those things that I see Yori drown almost every day of my life because of the work that I do. And while it continues to be incredibly challenging, I know that it is impacting lives,” said Tusnoda.