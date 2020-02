AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in north Austin Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of Grand Canyon Drive. Officers tell KXAN that one person died and another person was taken to the hospital. APD has not identified either person.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

KXAN has a team en route to the scene, stick with KXAN.com for the latest details.