One dead in crash on I-35 in north Austin

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

One person dies after a multi-car crash on Interstate 35 (KXAN: Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Travis County-EMS says one person died early Sunday morning after being pinned in a vehicle following a crash on north Interstate 35 just north of the Braker Lane exit.

Multiple ATC-EMS ambulances were called to the crash at 2 a.m. ATC-EMS says three vehicles were involved.

Four people were involved in the crash. ATC-EMS took two people to the hospital. They are expected to survive. The fourth person refused treatment.

The Austin Police Department says north Interstate 35 is shut down and drivers are being diverted off at the Braker Lane exit.

