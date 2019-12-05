Officials confirm active shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU (KHON) — Officials in Honolulu, Hawaii, have confirmed an active shooter situation near the main gate at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, according to KXAN sister station KHON in Honolulu.

The Honolulu Police and Fire departments, in addition to military units, have reported to the scene. KHNL, Honolulu’s NBC affiliate, has confirmed that there are at least three victims, two of whom are critically injured.

KHNL reports that the shooter is down.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.