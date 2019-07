AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Mueller community is adding new office space, Erin Edgemon from the Austin Business Journal reports. Shorenstein Properties LLC is expected to begin construction this fall on its first office building in the area.

The six-story, 235,000-square-foot building will have retail/office space on the ground floor. Office space will fill the remaining five floors.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

