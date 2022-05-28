After falling to Oklahoma State 8-1 on Saturday morning, the Texas Longhorns exacted revenge in the second meeting of the day, taking down the Cowboys 9-2 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.

Andre Duplantier II started on the mound for the Longhorns and went two innings giving up one run. Jared Southard, Luke Harrison, Marcus Olivarez and Tristan Stevens came in after that going the rest of way allowing just one run.

“I just thought our bullpen just stepped up,” said Longhorns Head Coach David Pierce. “We needed them. And we had so many guys go in for about two innings apiece and just really do their job.”

Texas took the lead in the second inning with an infield single from Trey Faltine. The Longhorns blew things open in the third, jumping in front 7-1. Faltine had another key hit in that frame, knocking in three with a double.

“It definitely feels nice,” said Faltine. “Just all the hard work, all the time the coaches spend with me and my teammates in the cages. Late at night, early in the morning.”

Texas has now beaten Oklahoma State twice and TCU in the conference tournament, which greatly bolsters their resume heading into selection Monday.

“I think we’ve done enough,” said Pierce about the idea of hosting a regional. “Our resume is very good. We got 42 wins. We’re in a pretty good spot to host and I’d be really shocked if we didn’t at this point.”

Now comes the Big 12 Tournament Title Game where the Longhorns will get who else but the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. It marks the first time the two teams have met in the Big 12 championship.

“It’s going to be exciting,” added Pierce. “Our team is going to be ready to play. They’re playing really well right now. So it’s going to be a good ball game, hopefully.”

When the Sooners met Texas earlier in the regular season, the Longhorns took two of three. That series was also at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The title game is set for 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.