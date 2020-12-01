November 2020 warmest on record for Austin

Did you find yourself cranking up your AC and wearing more shorts and t-shirts than jeans and sweaters in November? That’s probably because November 2020 was the warmest on record. The average temperature of 73.3 degrees beat the top spot by over a full degree of 72.1 degrees which was set back in 2017.

Record warm Novembers have been a trend over the past 20 years in Austin. Seven of the top ten warmest Novembers ever recorded have taken place since 1999.

Top 10 Warmest Novembers in Austin

73.3 – 2020

72.1 – 2017

72.0 – 2011

71.7 – 1904

71.6 – 2012, 2006, 1905

71.4 – 2016

71.2 – 1999

71.1 – 1922

The current La Niña is only exacerbating our overall warming trend this year. La Niñas create a generally warmer and drier winter season for the southern tier of the United States which includes most of Texas.

Good news in the short term is that the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the first 2 weeks of December has most of Texas trending towards cooler than average temperatures. If this plays out, December should remain out of record breaking territory. Something that we will have to wait and see play out in the days and weeks to come.