Not playing: Local group to raise $1M for Dell Children’s

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Safe to say in 2019, the idea that “video games are a waste of time” has been debunked. Video gamers are making big money with millions watching them play online. This weekend, they’re also raising money for sick kids.

Rooster Teeth, the Austin-based media, and entertainment company is planning to raise more than $1 million for Dell Children’s Hospital in 24 hours.

They’re taking part in a worldwide gaming marathon to benefit the gaming-centric charity, Extra Life. According to Extra Life’s website, they have raised more than $30 million since 2008.

“We took the idea of a telethon and brought it to the Internet,” says Jack Pattillo from Rooster Teeth.

Rooster Teeth collected $1.4 million during last year’s 24-hour live stream, mostly from viewers around the world pledging donations in exchange for getting to see Rooster Teeth personalities pull off funny, scary and sometimes painful tasks.

Pattillo says they will have a tattoo artist on hand this year and at least one of their employees is pledging to get a tattoo if enough people donate.

And people seem to be willing to donate.

Rooster Teeth says it has raised $5 million in the last 9 years, topping $1 million in 2017 and again last year. As a whole, Extra Life has raised more than $50 million worldwide since 2008, according to its website.

The live stream starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. You can watch it HERE.