No more cars on Rainey Street on weekend nights; Austin’s pilot program begins tonight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, December 5, the City of Austin will test out closing Rainey Street to vehicular traffic on weekend nights.

The popular road packed with bars and food trucks will shut down from Davis Street to River Street.

Rideshare drivers can drop off their passengers on Driskill Street, Davis Street or near Mexican American Cultural Center.

The pilot program will run from December 5 to March 8, 2020. The closures will happen:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

A few years ago, Big Red Dog Engineering and Consulting conducted traffic studies on Rainey St. and found that a pedestrian crosses Rainey every three seconds between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

In a more recent study done by the City of Austin, officials found that at its peak, pedestrians made up 80% of the total traffic on Rainey. They counted 7,000 pedestrians between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. each Friday and Saturday night.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with city officials and residents about how they’re preparing for the closures. Watch her report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.