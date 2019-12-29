No. 1 LSU wallops No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 in College Football Playoff semifinal

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by defensive end Glen Logan #97 and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson #18 of the LSU Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KXAN) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied a bowl game record with seven touchdown passes against No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl — and he did it all in the first half.

In total, Burrow tallied eight touchdowns (one rushing) in a flat out smashing of Oklahoma Saturday in the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff. No. 1 LSU led 49-14 at halftime on their way to a 63-28 victory over the Sooners.

LSU will await the winner of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson in the national championship.

With the game tied at 7 late in the first quarter, LSU scored a touchdown on seven straight possessions to completely bury the Sooners’ hopes and dreams. OU quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an interception on a trick play gone wrong already trailing 28-7 in the second quarter.

Six plays later, Burrow threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game on a 30-yard completion to Justin Jefferson. Burrow left the game early in the fourth quarter after compiling 493 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 29-of-39 passing.

Hurts’ college football career ends with disappointment. The Sooners matched LSU’s first touchdown in the first quarter on a Kennedy Brooks three-yard touchdown, but couldn’t keep up with the Tigers deadly attack.

Hurts’ one season with the Sooners resulted in a Big 12 Championship, but the Houston, TX native was unable to get back to the national championship game.

Hurts finished the game 15-of-31 passing for 217 yards. He rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

OU is 0-4 in College Football Playoff semifinal games.