AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is adding fresh legs to its roster by acquiring defender Brandan Craig on loan from the Philadelphia Union.

Craig, 19, has only played in one MLS game, but he’s been a player who the club believes can help going forward as he’ll be a member of the Verde and Black for the remainder of the 2023 season.

He recently represented the US Men’s Youth National Under-20 team at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup where he was teammates with Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff’s son, Owen.

According to Craig, the younger Wolff has helped make the transition easier in these first few days with the club.

“It helps me settle in and be a little comfortable knowing at least one player personally,”

Craig said.

Even though he doesn’t have much MLS experience, Craig expects his time with Austin FC to be full of growth.

“I think this place gives me a good opportunity to get significant minutes, significant MLS minutes, so I’m really happy to be here,” Craig continued. “I’m just excited for a just a new environment a new team, a new challenge you know? First time living on my own for a significant period of time so, I think I’m going to embrace it and I’m going to enjoy it too.”

Josh Wolff points out that the team isn’t done trying to upgrade their roster, and Craig isn’t expected to be the solution to all of their problems but Wolff believes he can be a contributor.

“I was able to talk to Owen about Brandan, I was able to watch a good amount of footage with Brandan, his profile is certainly more suiting for us,” Josh Wolff said. “Bringing him into our environment, I think there’s some similarities as to how we approach the game as when he’s with the National Team so he’s quite calm with the ball and we’ll just have to see how he takes to our group, he hasn’t played a whole lot of MLS so there’s a greenness to that but we’re hopeful that he can come in and help.”

Austin FC will hit the road to face Minnesota Saturday at 7:30.