New York Times best-selling author Jeff Pearlman joins More Than The Score to talk new book on the Shaq-Kobe LA Lakers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Los Angeles Lakers hoping to party like it’s 1999-2000, 2000-2001, 2001-2002, 2008-2009, and 2009-2010.

Those were the years they won NBA championships and each of those teams were led by Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal or both.

When the Lakers take the floor for the first game of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Wednesday night, it’ll be the first time since the 2000’s that they’ll be Kobe-less or Shaq-less, but the teams featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal will always be remembered as dominant teams that cemented the Lakers as one of the best franchises in all of sports.

They also will be remembered for the constant conflict between their two biggest stars, Kobe and Shaq.

Those teams are being chronicled in a new book, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil and the crazy years of the Lakers dynasty”, written by New York Times best-selling author Jeff Pearlman.

Pearlman discussed the book and the writing process in an interview on More Than The Score.