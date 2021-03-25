New TxDOT campaign aims to end 20-year streak of daily road deaths

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Messages along roadsides across Texas are jarring, and they’re supposed to be.

Some mistakes you can’t take back.

The penalties for jaywalking may vary.

You can’t fix a pedestrian at a body shop.

Those are just some of the messages the Texas Department of Transportation’s newest billboards read.

The large, eye-catching signs feature people’s faces with tire tread marks imprinted on the side of their faces.

“The tired faces are your mother, father, brother, sister, husband, wife – these are everyday people,” Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT spokesperson. “These are the folks that are in your life – it could happen to you.”

For Jackie Cother, it’s a reminder of her loss and a message she hopes drivers pay attention to.

“Nobody, nobody wants to get that phone call,” Cother said. “It was the worst phone call.”

Last August, an 18-wheeler driver hit and killed her 22-year-old son, Tristen Cother, while he was towing a truck on the side of Interstate 35 in Kyle.

“It’s the worst. It’s completely the worst feeling to know that you’re never going to see them again,” Cother said.

Today, she tells everyone who will listen to slow down and move over, especially since her family continues to work in the towing industry and own The Wrecker Man towing company. However, she simply asks drivers to continue to pay attention to the road.

“Maybe one person hears this and it saves a life and that’s what I’m focusing on,” she said.

TxDOT officials agree.

“We can talk about this all day long but if we show people in a dramatic fashion what is happening on Texas roadways we might be able to get them to change their behavior,” Wheelis said.