New TABC program pairs veterans who want to start an alcohol business with vets who have

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will announce a new mentorship program Tuesday to pair up military veterans who want to start an alcohol-related business with veterans who already have.

The Empowering Texas Veterans initiative is a statewide program, “connecting manufacturers with manufacturers, retailers with retailers, and so on,” said TABC spokesman Chris Porter.

The agency expects dozens of prospective business owners to take advantage of the program in the first year. Veterans can receive help to navigate local, state and federal laws, work through regulatory paperwork and get general business advice from fellow veterans who’ve gone through it already.

Hi Sign Brewing’s founder, Marine veteran Mark Phillippe, is one of the first mentors to sign on to TABC’s new veterans initiative. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

In Austin, Mark Phillippe, founder of Hi Sign Brewing, is one of the first veteran owners to sign on as a mentor.

“I think that veterans have that inherent understanding and resolve to kind of work together with other people to achieve something that’s a common goal,” Phillippe said.

