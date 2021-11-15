New Subscription Service Table22 Partners With Local Bars & Restaurants

Sam Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Table22 joined Steph and Rosie to dish on the delicious local subscription program that helps to support Austin restaurants and bars.

Table22 offers subscription boxes from some of Austin’s most beloved restaurants and bars. Their meal and wine/cocktail kits not only provide delicious food & drink, but allow you to support local restaurants, many who are still recovering from the pandemic.

Each kit provides something unique for subscribers each month and offerings are curated by some of Austin’s top chefs and beverage directors.

Orders may be placed online on Table22’s website via each partner’s page and the kits are available for either local pick up or delivery, depending on the partner.

Some partners include: L’Oca d’Oro, Abby Jane Bakeshop and Meteor, Olamaie, The Peached Tortilla, Oseyo, and The Roosevelt Room

Steph and Rosie shared kits from a few local spots including:

L’Oca d’Oro’s Regional Pasta kits and Wine Share – The pasta kit ($90 for 2) includes one classic pasta from one of Italy’s regions and one modern pasta dish expressing the flavors and traditions of the region using seasonal produce, along with a fresh cheese, and distinctly regional pantry items.

Abby Jane Bakeshop offers 2 subscription options – A Sourdough Bread Box with a variety of 7 loaves of bread for $55 or their Seasonal Bakery Box which includes not only loaves of sourdough, but also pastries like cinnamon rolls, cookies, and more.

The Meteor’s Wine Club offers a curated variety of bottles of natural wine in 3 ($75), 6 ($150) or 12 packs ($300).

Form more information go to Table22.com