AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks Foundation made it easier to beat the heat with the unveiling of new shade structures at the recently opened Pomerleau Park.

It’s part of a $2 million commitment the foundation has to match the city’s funds for providing heat protection for playgrounds and recreational facilities across Austin.

“I think this summer highlighted the need for shade more than ever,” said Austin Parks Foundation CEO Collin Wallis. “And as council member Alter said, people won’t use parks and open spaces if they’re just beat down in the sun. So providing some shade at playgrounds and picnic tables and parks is huge for usability.”

Wallis went on to say that while the improvement of the parks is expected to take a long time, the Austin Parks Foundation hopes to have more structures completed by next summer.