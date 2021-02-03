New Name, More Caring, Less Waiting With Ally Medical Emergency Room

Why are we seeing Physicians PremiER move to the Ally Medical ER name?

The new name, and new brand reflect our continued evolution as a company. Our pledge to customers, partners and our communities to be an ally is at the core of this change. Ally Medical Emergency Room, owned and managed by board-certified physicians, offers a new and better way to treat medical emergencies, with our patient-first philosophy and our focus on empowering our healthcare team to offer the right care, right away. We believe it reflects our drive to advance emergency care – with more caring and less waiting.

What locations will this be affecting?

The formal name change is for the Bastrop, Central Austin, Clear Lake and Round Rock sites, and South Austin.

For all of your loyal returning patients what changes can they expect at Ally Medical?

Though we are Ally Medical ER and not Physician’s PremiER anymore, but we have the same great patient-focused care, healthcare providers, and physician leadership.

Why is Ally Medical ER different from other free-standing ERs?

Our patient-first philosophy offers a new and better way to treat medical emergencies and empowers the health care team to provide the right care, right away. Ally Medical Emergency Rooms are designed to eliminate the wait and make you feel more comfortable and less stressed.

What does Ally Medical Emergency Room offer?

Ally Medical Emergency Room has a full range of diagnostic and test equipment in its facilities, including ultrasound, X-ray, CT scanners, and on-site lab testing capabilities that provide fast results and accurate diagnoses. The company’s centers have inpatient capabilities where a patient may be observed up to 23 hours. The facility maintains hospital transfer agreements if a patient needs to be transferred for a longer inpatient stay, surgery, blood transfusions, and other higher acuity needs. There are no appointments needed, and patients may come in any time, day or night, with little or no waiting. Our medical staff specializes in providing emergency care and trauma care, ranging from broken bones and other injuries to infections, allergy and asthma attacks, snake bites, and severe stomach pain or chest pain that may indicate a severe condition.

For more information visit AllyMedical.com.

