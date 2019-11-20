New mobile car seat classroom allows ATCEMS to target neighborhoods, apartments

ATCEMS Capt. Randy Chhabra demonstrates the proper use of a car seat and booster seat on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS unveils a new mobile classroom Wednesday that will allow technicians to take car seat training to the doorstep of families across central Texas.

The Buckle Up for Life Safety Lab, funded through a $30,000 grant from Toyota and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, launches at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center on Rundberg Lane.

ATCEMS’ new car seat safety lab launches Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo Courtesy: Austin-Travis County EMS)

The new trailer will allow ATCEMS to pinpoint training to individual neighborhoods, apartment complexes, mobile home parks and other spots they’re not able to reach now.

The old method to distribute free car seats and educate parents about how to use them is to set up in a parking lot and conduct one-on-one training with people who stop by in their own cars.

That’s limited, said ATCEMS Capt. Randy Chhabra, by the number of technicians the agency has available. It also limits the people who benefit to those who have access to a car that day.

Now, they can take the trailer directly to the people who need training. Plus, if a parent doesn’t own a car, but still needs a car seat to travel with family, that person can get the same education.

