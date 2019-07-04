New Hutto business park will welcome the first company to relocate

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Communities like Hutto in Williamson County are gaining more and more residents, and several businesses are following suit and relocating there.

Western Industries, an Oklahoma-based manufacturer of packaging materials, will move its Austin offices later this month into the Titan Innovation Business Park, a 72-acre property located along Innovation Boulevard east of the State Highway 130 toll road.

The company will occupy 80,000 square feet of the new “business spec building,” which the Titan Development group began constructing in November 2017.

According to information released by the City of Hutto in April, Western Industries will invest more than $3 million on the facility and grow to 145 jobs within the next decade. In exchange, the city is providing a 20 percent abatement of ad valorem taxes on the property and the improvements for a period of 10 years.

Incentives like that are why at least four companies are relocating to Hutto and particularly to the Innovation Business Park, according to the city’s public information officer Emily Parks.

“It’s shown that in Hutto our leadership is pro-business or pro-development,” Parks said. “We want to work with companies to make our city their home, just like it is home to us.”

The city previously announced that two other companies would build new facilities at the business park. Paradigm Metals is planning to move from Pflugerville and grow its workforce from 250 to 400 employees within the next decade once its new 100,000 square foot facility is complete.

BryComm also plans to double its workforce in the next five years when the tech company uproots from Austin and into a 30,000 square foot building in the Innovation Business Park.

“We’ve had four businesses that have either signed up, that are breaking ground, that are working or coming in,” Parks said. “We’ve got some AV work in there. We’ve got metal fabrication, a lot of advanced manufacturing that’s going to bring an industry to town that we don’t have right now.”

These developments will hopefully help boost other businesses in Hutto, like Baked ‘n Sconed on Exchange Boulevard. Owner Tiffany Anders said she’s looking forward to other larger businesses following the same economic crumb trail that she did when she opened her bakery in town almost seven years ago.

“I’m excited, a little sad about the small town getting bigger,” Anders said. “But at the same time there’s more to do. There’s more people. There’s more chances to stay in Hutto, I guess.”

She expects the expanding job base in Hutto will translate to more customers coming into her coffee shop.

“I’m optimistic that there will be a lot more people here and a lot more people willing to venture out and see what else is around,” Anders said Wednesday.

The City of Hutto announced earlier this year that the national baseball scouting organization Perfect Game will spend $800 million to build a new headquarters on the east side of town. A developer is also working on a large mixed-use development called The Co-Op District, which will include businesses like Top Notch Hamburgers and Flix Brewhouse.

The city also shared in late 2018 that a company making wheels for things like scooters and skateboards would move its headquarters from California to Hutto. AEND Industries, Inc. will build a new 19,200 square foot facility at the North Town Commons Business Park, according to information posted on the city’s website.