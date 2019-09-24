Neighbors demand more lighting near fatal crash on Congress and Slaughter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South Austin residents are concerned over a lack of lighting for pedestrians on South Congress Avenue and Slaughter Lane after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian Monday night.

Investigators arrested Debrah Callison, a 69-year-old woman, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated related to the crash.

At the time of the accident, Austin Police investigators told KXAN they believe poor lighting may have contributed.

“Anytime you have these types of crashes, you have to look at the lighting and the roadway, the whole scenario. So, yes, I think lighting was an issue,” said Corporal Joson Huskins.

John Printy, who lives less than a half mile from the site of the accident, said he has consistently remarked how dark that part of the city is, especially for a highly-concentrated area of restaurants and businesses.

“My wife picks me up and when we come home, I kept saying that someone is going to get killed here,” Printy said. “You can’t see anybody crossing the road and walking down the sidewalk.”

This crash is one mile east of a different fatal accident on Slaughter Lane last month. Neighbors in that community have asked for a stoplights in the area.

The City of Austin has planned improvements for Slaughter Lane through the 2016 Mobility Bond. A spokesperson for the transportation department said they will re-stripe the roadway to provide “consistent expectations for drivers, provide for safer left-turn access” and to improve safety for both walkers and cyclists.

The city will also add a stoplight, but it will be at the Slaughter Lane and Old Lockhart Highway intersection, approximately one mile east. Officials are recommending a pedestrian hybrid beacon near Narrow Glen Parkway that would slow drivers when pedestrians want to cross.

City officials will also investigate this most recent crash and implement safety improvements as they see fit.

