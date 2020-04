National Weather Service confirms two EF1 tornadoes struck Easter Sunday morning

The National Weather Service confirmed the damage in Gillespie and Blanco counties early Easter Sunday morning was caused by two EF1 tornadoes. The first tornado touched down on the north side of Fredericksburg, then tracked nearly 12 miles to near Willow City, producing 100 mph winds.

An EF1 tornado about to cross FM 1631 southeast of Willow City early Sunday morning. Photo: Jeff Mangum/@TornadoTrackers

About 30 minutes later, a second tornado packing 90 mph winds damaged about 60 residences, destroying at least 11, and injuring two people near Round Mountain.

Both complete tornado surveys are below.

An EF1 tornado northeast of Fredericksburg early Easter morning. Photo: Jeff Mangum/@TornadoTrackers

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 04/12/20 TORNADO EVENT... .GILLESPIE TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 11.68 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 04/12/2020 START TIME: 04:40 AM CDT START LOCATION: 3 NE FREDERICKSBURG / GILLESPIE COUNTY / TX START LAT/LON: 30.3007 / -98.8248 END DATE: 04/12/2020 END TIME: 04:56 AM CDT END LOCATION: 3 SE WILLOW CITY / GILLESPIE COUNTY / TX END LAT/LON: 30.3728 / -98.6498 SURVEY SUMMARY: THE DAMAGE SURVEY IS COMPILED FROM RADAR DATA, STORM REPORTS, AND THE HELP OF GILLESPIE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND WILLOW CITY FIRE AND RESCUE. IT APPEARS THAT THE TORNADO FIRST TOUCHED GROUND AT APPROXIMATELY 440 AM ON SUNDAY APRIL 12 NEAR THE BEYER FEED STORE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF FREDERICKSBURG ON HIGHWAY 16. THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHEAST AND PRODUCED TREE DAMAGE AND TOOK DOWN A POWER LINE OFF KNOPP SCHOOL ROAD AND QUAIL RUN. FROM AERIAL IMAGES, THERE IS SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE IN ABOUT A 150 YARD WIDE PATH EXTENDING TO KOENNECKE-ECKHARDT ROAD. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON THE GROUND MOVING NORTHEAST WHERE IT CROSSED HERBER SHAFFER ROAD. TREE AND ROOF DAMAGE IS SEEN AT A RESIDENCE ON FM 1631 BEFORE IT APPEARS TO HAVE DISSIPATED JUST A SHORT TIME LATER AS IT CROSSED WAHRMUND AHRENS ROAD AT APPROXIMATELY 456 AM. THE HIGHEST ESTIMATED WIND SPEED IS 100 MPH, RATING IT AS AN EF1 TORNADO. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 4/12/20 TORNADO EVENT... .ROUND MOUNTAIN TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.82 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 200.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 2 START DATE: 04/12/2020 START TIME: 05:23 AM CDT START LOCATION: ROUND MOUNTAIN / BLANCO COUNTY / TX START LAT/LON: 30.4397 / -98.3605 END DATE: 04/12/2020 END TIME: 05:34 AM CDT END LOCATION: 5 ENE ROUND MOUNTAIN / BURNET COUNTY / TX END LAT/LON: 30.4805 / -98.2769 SURVEY SUMMARY: A SMALL TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR ROUND MOUNTAIN IN NORTHERN BLANCO COUNTY IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF SUNDAY APRIL 12TH AT APPROXIMATELY 523 AM. THE TORNADO FIRST APPEARED TO TOUCH DOWN NEAR RANCH ROAD 962 THEN MOVED NORTHEAST BY COYOTE TRAIL BEFORE IMPACTING 2 RV PARKS ON HIGHWAY 281 AND HOF BRAU. ESTIMATES FROM BLANCO COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SHOW THAT A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 60 RESIDENCES WERE IMPACTED, WITH AT LEAST 11 BEING COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND 8 MORE SUSTAINING MAJOR DAMAGE. THERE WERE 2 MINOR INJURIES. THE TORNADO CONTINUED MOVING NORTHEAST AND CROSSED THE BLANCO/BURNET COUNTY LINE NEAR CREEK LANE AND THEN DISSIPATED IN SOUTHERN BURNET COUNTY NEAR COUNTY ROAD 401 S AT APPROXIMATELY 534 AM. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH