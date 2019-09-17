National petition against 3D printed gun companies names Austin-based Defence Distributed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A petition asking lawmakers to consider banning companies from distributing blueprints for 3D printed guns and bullets specifically calls out Austin-based company Defence Distributed.

The petition currently has more than 140,000 signatures.

It was started by a high school student in Chicago who says he’s fed up with mass shootings and criminals getting their hands on guns.

The online petition reads in part, “In August of 2018, a United States Federal Judge blocked Cody Wilson and his organization, Defense Distributed from releasing their 3D printed gun blueprints. However, the judge did provide Wilson with other options, such as mailing USB drives with the information on them. In addition, Defense Distributed illegally released the blueprints to the public, days before they were scheduled to be granted permission.”

Defence Distributed founder Cody Wilson stepped down as the company’s CEO last year, after he was arrested, accused of sexual assault of a child.

