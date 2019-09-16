Naked man beats disabled woman outside north Austin apartment

Austin (KXAN) — A man is accused of assaulting a disabled woman with her wheelchair outside of her north Austin apartment Friday evening.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Willard Lee Houston assaulted a 58-year-old woman at the 18-hundred block of West Rundberg Lane. When officers got to the scene, the found the woman lying in the stairwell bleeding from her mouth and “repeated hysterically that the naked man beat her.”

Witnesses told police they heard yelling and saw Houston hitting the woman with the wheelchair. They then pulled Houston away from the woman.

Houston told police he hit the woman with her wheelchair about ten times. While being treated by EMS medics, Houston started screaming expletives and said, ” That was my first time hitting an old lady… I show mad respect for a woman.”

The woman said she didn’t remember details leading up to the assault.

The woman’s caretakers stated that she is unable to stand, walk or use the bathroom without assistance. Hospital staff said she sustained a fracture on her wrist but did not confirm any other injuries.

At last report, Houston is in the Travis County Jail on charges of injury to a disabled person and his bond is set at $75,000.