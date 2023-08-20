AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was convicted and sentenced Aug. 1 in connection with a May 2022 offense, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 51-year-old Michael Lance Arendt was sentenced to serve five years in state prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Arendt was originally charged with murder, but the charge was dismissed during a plea agreement, according to documents.

According to past KXAN coverage, Arendt was arrested in Laredo as a suspect in the May 16, 2022, death of 42-year-old Anthony Israel Yancey.

Toward his sentence, documents showed Arendt has received a jail credit of 431 days.