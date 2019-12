AUSTIN (KXAN) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 35 near East 32nd Street on Sunday.

Austin police tweeted about the crash near the 2900 block of North I-35 around 3:30 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took two patients to Dell Seton Medical Center with minor injuries.

At last report, tow trucks for the vehicles were en route.

Expect delays in the area.