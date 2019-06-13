Motorcyclist identified in deadly south Austin crash

Austin police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in south Austin Monday, June 10 on Oltorf Street.

53-year-old Matthew Waters’ Harley Davidson collided with a Toyota Tundra when the truck came over into oncoming traffic and into the motorcycle’s lane, according to police.

The truck’s driver was trying to avoid a vehicle stopped in front of him, based off the preliminary report.

Waters was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5594.

This is Austin’s 37th fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 38 fatalities this year. At this time in 2018, there were 28 fatal traffic crashes and 29 traffic fatalities.