Motorcycle rider dies after crash on toll road near Leander

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcycle rider has died following a crash on a toll road near Leander on Saturday.

Cedar Park Police said Dane Hone, 45, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash in the 6400 block of the 183A toll road at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.

He died early on Sunday morning, police said.

When officers responded to the incident, they found a pickup truck in the median and the motorcycle in the road.

Based on police’s initial investigation, it is believed the truck crashed into the median first, sending pieces of debris into the roadway.

Moments later, the motorcyclist hit the debris and crashed, it is thought.

The police investigation into the collision remains active.