More U.S. Army medical task forces on the way to help Texas fight COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas’ hospitals are getting additional support from the U.S. Department of Defense to fight COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the department has activated more U.S. Army medical units — called Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces — to help with combating the virus.

One team already arrived in San Antonio on July 6, and another arrived in the Houston area Monday, according to a press release from Abbott’s office.

The teams are made up of medical and support professionals ready to help out in hospitals.

Four more medical task force teams, as well as a few teams from the U.S. Navy will be deployed across the state, according to the release.

“Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to meeting the medical needs of Texans as we combat COVID-19 in our communities,” Abbott said in the release.