More changes to the High School Football schedule

Cedar Park football has had to hit the pause button that will cause changes in their schedule.

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The one constant with the high school football schedule is that it’s constantly changing. On Wednesday Leander ISD announced that Cedar Park’s next two games have been rescheduled because of COVID-19.

Cedar Park was scheduled to play Pflugerville on Friday November 13th and Weiss on November 19th. Both of those games have been moved. Cedar Park will play Pflugerville on Wednesday November 25th at 2:00 at Gupton Stadium and then will play Weiss on Monday November 30th at The Pfield. That change will force Weiss to move their game with Anderson from Friday November 27th to Wednesday November 25th because the UIL requires five days between games. That also means Weiss will move their regular season finale at Georgetown to Saturday, December 5th at noon. Cedar Park is scheduled to play their season finale against Manor on December 4th, there is no official word on that game moving to Saturday, December 5th will close the regular season against Manor on Saturday, December 5th.

Cedar Park (6-0) is ranked 4th in 4A Division 1 by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School football rankings.