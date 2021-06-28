Monday Motivation With Central Athlete

With things opening up, many folks are starting to venture out of their homes to battle the “Covid-19” (the weight gained stuck at home) and are diving in a little too hard and a little too fast into exercise. Adam Fetter, a coach with Central Athlete joined Steph and Rosie today to give viewers some Monday motivation.

Adam said some trainers have noticed an uptick in injuries as people go harder than their body can handle coming out of a year of dormancy. His tips are to remember what level you were at pre-pandemic….and don’t go straight there. Also, don’t get frustrated that your body may take a little time to get stronger. Everything in your body is connected and many injuries come from weak hips after a year of sitting. This can cause injuries to the back and up and down your legs.

Start with a warm-up and stretch and don’t forget to hydrate. Some key exercises are:

90/90 Hip Rotations

Assisted Hip Airplanes

DNS Stars

Single Leg Glute Bridge

Central Athlete is a personalized health and fitness center with a facility in East Austin. For more information go to CentralAthlete.com