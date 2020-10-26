Monday Motivation: The Art Of Kindness With Andra Liemandt

Andra Liemandt is the founder and CEO of The Kindness Campaign, a nonprofit that provides emotional health tools beginning at age 3. She is also the founder and drummer of the all-female rock band, The Mrs.

So what is The Kindness Campaign, or TKC for short?

TKC is a solution, offering critical emotional health resources to an ongoing societal problem. Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for teenagers, and has been for years.

That’s why TKC’s work starts young, at three years old. They take a preventative and educational approach to helping save lives.

How do they do that?

Student-focused curriculum and programming,

A whole suite of online resources and tools,

Workshops for parents and educators, to help create emotionally healthy cultures.

During COVID-19, nonprofits around the world were adversely affected. How did TKC handle the challenge?

As Andra says, they listened to their community, and immediately launched an Emotional Health Needs Survey, so they could find out where the needs were. From there, they pivoted immediately. In 2020, when so many organizations found themselves devastated, TKC was able to scale! Here’s what they did:

They relaunched their website.

They launched two online stores of emotional health curriculum and tools: one for schools, and one for families.

They rolled out a library of SEL dance videos and puppet shows, AND a full suite of digital emotional health curriculum.

They created virtual workshop experiences! Most recently, they did an emotional health workshop nationwide, with the National Charity League.

But TKC also needed to reevaluate its annual fundraiser gala, The Art of Kindness. What did they decide to do in 2020?

TKC invented a new concept. Art of Kindness 2020: Feed Your Soul is a gala-in-a-box experience, which delivers a Friendsgiving or Thanksgiving feast to you and your loved ones!

When you purchase a box from Art of Kindness, you automatically gift meals to a Central Texas family in need. You also help The Kindness Campaign reach more students, classrooms, and schools with our emotional health curriculum.

Here’s what’s in the box:

Ticket holders receive an upscale dinner paired with wine,

A signature craft cocktail,

Fresh flowers and decor for your table setting,

Social-Emotional Learning resources for your family,

Sponsored items from TKC partners, and…

TKC is sending out photographers to ALL of their guests, for front porch portraits!

Box deliveries are happening November 12-24

The deadline for box orders is October 30. Head to tkckindness.org/AOK to place your box order.

In addition to all of her work with The Kindness Campaign, Andra’s also launched a podcast of your very own: “I Am Enough.” It’s a podcast about inspiring, passionate people, and the before and after moments that shaped their lives.

They had such a great response to Season 1, that Season 2 is now in the works! Check out all Season 1 episodes on AndraLiemandt.com.

We had one more question for Andra, and this was it: what are some simple acts people can do TODAY to show kindness, and improve someone’s day? She gave us two great ideas:

ENOUGHIE ANTENNAE HEADBANDS

One thing we love to do at The Kindness Campaign that’s sure to brighten anyone’s day is to give folks Enoughie Antennae headbands. Our mascot over at TKC is Enoughie Buddy, and he has special antennae that help him sense other people’s feelings. They also help him express what he’s feeling!” Andra Liemandt





If you want to volunteer to make these for a class, head to their website where they have easy instructions to assemble Enoughie Antennae Kits.

STICKY NOTES OF KINDNESS

Another idea is to write a sticky note of kindness, and place it somewhere where a stranger, a loved one, or even you can find it. TKC did a whole PSA last year with AMC Theaters featuring sticky notes of kindness!

We all need to hear uplifting words right now, which is why we love this simple exercise.

To learn more about The Kindness Campaign, or donate to help MORE children access critical emotional health tools, head to tkckindness.org.