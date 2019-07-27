Mohawk Austin will host annual ‘Quesoff,’ melted cheese celebration and fundraiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Que-so what are you doing on Saturday?

If you happen to be downtown and find yourself in the mood to try no fewer than 30 different quesos, stop by Mohawk Austin from 1 to 4 p.m. for the bar’s annual Quesoff, a celebration and contest for cheese dip that benefits Central Texas Food Bank.

This year’s contest features over 30 teams competing in several categories, including meaty, spicy and veggie.

The event will include music, free sparkling water for the first 100 guests, a possible appearance by Mayor Steve Adler and $5 bags of chips which allow you to try all the participating quesos.

Entry is $3 and 100% of proceeds benefit CTFB. Mohawk Austin is located at 912 Red River Street.

This event is not BYOQ, however. So leave your personal quesos at home and enter them in the contest next year.

KXAN will attend the cheesy event and keep you posted on all the delicious happenings.