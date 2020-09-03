Missing The State Fair? Try Fancy Fluff Cotton Candy At Home!

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — SmileDirectClub says the coronavirus pandemic has led it to cancel plans to open a dental manufacturing facility in Kyle, according to a city release Wednesday.

The company and Gov. Greg Abbott announced in October 2019 that it planned to come to Kyle and bring about 850 jobs to the area. At the time, city leaders called it the biggest economic development project Kyle had ever received. At the time, the company had hoped it could begin manufacturing in February. Kyle said the buildout of the warehouse space on Interstate 35 and County Road 210 was never completed and workers never arrived.