Missing The State Fair? Try Fancy Fluff Cotton Candy At Home!

September is usually the start of the State Fair of Texas, so even though we’re at home, the Studio 512 crew wanted a taste of the fun! We reached out to Fancy Fluff, and owner Jessica Halich hooked us up with a blind taste test.
They have an incredible array of flavors: fruity, floral, citrus, classic, even spicy…with unique combos and holiday options! How’d Rosie and Steph do?
Even though Fancy Fluff’s 65 flavors run the gamut, they use organic sugar and natural flavors to
make them happen, so nothing tastes overly sweet or artificial. The cotton candy is also vegan, gluten free and kosher!
Do you need drive-by party favors? How about a virtual birthday present or wedding gift? Fancy Fluff offers local delivery of all of their flavors, and can ship anywhere in the US.
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you can join their monthly cotton candy club. It included three bags of cotton candy and a cotton-candy-themed treat each month!
They are also still doing live events, with health and safety in mind.
If you want to get in touch with them about availability, make sure you check out their website, FancyFluffATX.com!
