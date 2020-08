Williamson County, Tex. (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old who disappeared Tuesday.

WCSO says Jordan SanMiguel was last seen in the Rancho Sienna neighborhood Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m.

He is described as wearing a navy-blue and black shirt and is considered endangered, according to WCSO.

The Sherriff’s office said that it considers SanMiguel a runaway and that he is in danger.

If you have any information on SanMiguel’s location call 911.