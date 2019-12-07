Michael Angelo’s will invest $11 million to upgrade their Round Rock facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michael Angelo’s Gourmet Foods, the Round Rock-based Italian frozen meals producer, will invest $11 million over the next three years to upgrade their facility.

The company currently employees about 300 Round Rock residents and is planning to add another 18 full-time employees as a part of their upgrade.

Operations are currently being carried out of their 130,000 square foot facility on Michael Angelo Way. A large portion of the $11 million dollar investment will go towards streamlining operations and adding additional cold storage.

Jason Ball, the Round Rock Chamber’s President and CEO, said he wants to thank the company for their continued presence in Round Rock.

“This investment in automation will keep Michael Angelo’s competitive through increased production and facilitate the creation of more jobs,” Ball said. “A great win for our community.”

The company was founded in 1983, and it moved to Texas in 1993. Sovos Brands purchased Michael Angelo’s in 2017. Since its founding the company has generated more than $100 million in revenue.

“We are thrilled to have worked with the Chamber and to be entering into this agreement with the City of Round Rock,” said Kirk Jensen, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Sovos Brands. This partnership will enhance our plans to build the Michael Angelo’s brand through significant investments in upgrading the facility and equipment as well as continued investment in our people.”