Meet Our Pet Of The Week: Wylie

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend looking for their forever home. Today, we want to introduce Wylie! He was originally found as a stray as an older puppy and was the longest stay at his shelter before coming to Austin Pets Alive. He’s been waiting and waiting for his forever home!

When you first meet Wylie, he’ll want you to immediately understand one thing: He loves you! He has lots of love to give, and you’re welcome to all of it.



He’s super smart, energetic, and playful; and gets excited to jump up to greet new humans and begs for belly rubs in return. He’s a year and a half and APA! recommends he should go to a home with another dog. He loves his time in playgroup with his dog friends and would do well having a dog friend to romp around a backyard with.

He’s potty trained and making great progress on crate training; having slept through the night in his crate on sleepovers.



Wylie is also in APA’s TOP Dog program, which means he has an individualized training program

just for him that he works on with our behavior trainers.



Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating, and volunteering with Austin Pets Alive at their main location on Cesar Chavez, or one of their other offices in Austin. You can also go to their website for more information.

Austin Pets Alive part of That Animal Rescue Show, a 10-part series brought to viewers by Oscar winners Bill Guttentag and Richard Linklater. This show is all about the human-animal connection, and the unique world of animal rescue that we have right here in Austin, Texas. Each episode focuses on a rescue organization or animal-focused group here in Austin or just outside of it; and APA! has an entire episode dedicated to its people and pets.