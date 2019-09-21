Mayor Adler sits down with KXAN to discusses homelessness in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several public forums and hours of public testimony, there was still no decision made in the homelessness issue facing Austin.

The Austin City Council postponed any changes or clarification to the city’s homeless ordinance, despite setting a goal to finalize a plan Friday.

City Council is going to wait another month to update the city’s rules around homeless camping, sitting and lying.

Ahead of next week’s Texas Tribune Fest, Austin mayor Steve Adler sat down with KXAN to discuss the city’s homeless problem, the upcoming decision facing city council and the lessons that can be learned from other cities.

“If we don’t act now in six years the challenge will look like it does in other cities were the scale looks so large I don’t even know what they do,” said Mayor Adler. “We are poised and ready to actually deal with this and we need to.”

The divided council plans on meeting for a work session the week of October 10th. They hope to vote on any ordinance changes and-or resolutions on October 17th.