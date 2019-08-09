Mayor Adler, 214+ mayors nationwide demand Senate action on gun violence

A memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019. (NEXSTAR)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined over 214 bipartisan mayor nationwide to urge the Senate to address gun violence.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the group called Senate back to Washington immediately to take action on gun safety legislation.

MORE: 20 killed, 26 injured in El Paso shooting

The letter is signed by both Republican and Democratic mayors, including Mayor Dee Margo, of El Paso, Texas, and Mayor Nan Whaley, of Dayton, Ohio.

MORE: 9 killed in Ohio in second mass shooting in 24 hours

“This past weekend, senseless gun violence claimed dozens of innocent lives and forever changed countless others. America’s mayors are on the front lines of this epidemic, and our communities can no longer wait for the federal government to take action,” said USCM President Bryan Barnett, Mayor of Rochester Hills, Maryland. “Keeping our cities safe is not a partisan issue. That is why we are together calling upon Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer to immediately bring the Senate back into session and take up bipartisan solutions to this crisis. The future of our nation and cities depends on it.”

The letter urges the Senate to consider two bipartisan bills that previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives: HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019, and HR 1112, the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019.

HR 8 would close loopholes in the nation’s background check system for gun purchases, and H.R. 1112 would lengthen the background check review period deadline.

To read the full letter, click here.