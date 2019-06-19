Man seen in doorbell video arrested on kidnapping charges by Manor police

Wednesday night update: Manor police arrested a 20-year-old on kidnapping charges in connection to the doorbell video posted Wednesday morning by the Manor Police Department.

Manor resident Victor Kouchich was transported and booked into the Travis County jail.

According to Manor PD, they were originally considering either charges of unlawful restraint or kidnapping. After reviewing evidence and information, it was determined that kidnapping was the appropriate charge.

Previous version of the story

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor police say a woman who they thought might have been kidnapped Tuesday night, has been found safe Wednesday morning.

Police say the woman could be seen in a doorbell video captured at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at a home at the 19200 block of Nathan Scott Way in Manor.

Just before 7 a.m., Manor police posted an update saying the woman was found in good health. Investigations are ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the public.

“The female from the video has been identified, located, and determined to be unharmed,” Manor Police Sergeant C. Struble wrote in an email to KXAN. “She is claiming no kidnapping or other offenses occurred.”

Sergeant Lawrence Rideau told KXAN the case is no longer being investigated as a kidnapping.

“Interviews were conducted with the subjects and neither party appeared to be in any harm or danger,” Sgt. Rideau wrote. “No charges have been filed at this time.”

Late Wednesday morning, Manor police said the woman was 23 years old and knew the 20-year-old man and they both live in the area.