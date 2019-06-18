Man with medical conditions missing in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old man with medical conditions who has been missing since Sunday, June 16.

According to PfPD, Cornet “Carlos” Toliver was last seen at his home located in the 1000 block of Kensington Castle Path around 7 p.m. June 16.

Police say Toliver left his home in an unknown direction and did not take his required medication with him, which is a cause for concern. He is believed to be in danger.

Toliver is described as:

5’7″ in height

225 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call Sgt. Richard Thomas at (512) 990-6742.